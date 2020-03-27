'#blackAF' coming to Netflix in April
If you enjoyed watching "Black-ish", "Grown-ish" and "Mixed-ish", then you are bound to love Kenya Barris's new comedy offering , "#blackAF".
The series features Barris as a fictionalised version of himself and will stream on Netflix from April 17.
Along with Barris is a host of star cast including, "Parks and Recreation" actress, Rashida Jones, Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr.
The show is a total reboot of the family sitcom that just so happens to be based on Barris's real life approach to parenting.
With it's irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, "#blackAF" flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be. Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept.
When Netflix announced the show and posted the trailer on Twitter, many users were against the fact that there were not enough dark skinned people in it.
@breamstream said: "how you make a show about Black People with people that are only Half Black? This is his mixture of Black•ish and Mix•ish...like, we get•ish. Lastly, he should’ve ask his audience what they want, not his peers".
@rhysamps said: "Are y’all allergic to darkskin women ? answer quickly".
Other fans were excited with the news.