'#blackAF' coming to Netflix in April

If you enjoyed watching "Black-ish", "Grown-ish" and "Mixed-ish", then you are bound to love Kenya Barris's new comedy offering , "#blackAF".

The series features Barris as a fictionalised version of himself and will stream on Netflix from April 17.

Along with Barris is a host of star cast including, "Parks and Recreation" actress, Rashida Jones, Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

The show is a total reboot of the family sitcom that just so happens to be based on Barris's real life approach to parenting.

With it's irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, "#blackAF" flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be. Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept.