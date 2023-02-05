‘Bling Empire: New York’ spin-off lacks sizzle

When the third season of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” ended, the New York spin-off offering was teased. Understandably, it left fans of this aspirational reality TV series, excited. In the slaysian world of designer-filled closets and drama-filled filled shindigs, the cast of the Big Apple is inferior in comparison to its LA counterparts.

Honestly, if it wasn’t for the title, you would swear it was Dorothy Wang’s show with her circle of friends making guest appearances. The eight-episode offering opens with Dorothy arriving in New York and settling into this lavish loft apartment. Here influencer BFF Tina Leung attempts to integrate Dorothy into her social circle by inviting her to an art shindig by Stephen Hung and his gorgeous wife, Deborah Valdez-Hung.

What does Dorothy do? She arrives fashionably late and then complains about the lack of food on socials. And she brushes off the hosts. Meanwhile, Mr Nice Guy Richard Chang, joined by his girlfriend, Vika, tries to calm the mood but is unsuccessful. Student Nam Laks, who is a trust-fund kid - is close to Richard and Vika. There is the non-binary Blake Abbie, who is everyone’s shoulder to cry on.

Last but not least, we have fashion designer Lynn Ban and her photographer husband. Two characters from the original series make cameos in the spin-off. This offering, while watchable, doesn’t wow. As much as Dorothy is annoying, she is the only person worth watching and the only reason why this show works.

