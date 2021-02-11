'Blood & Water' gets fresh faces for season 2

The much anticipated season two of the hugely popular teen drama “Blood & Water“, is currently in production in Cape Town, and Netflix has just announced that new characters will be joining the already fabulous cast. The new kids on the block will be adding a little extra fire to the storyline, as they get involved in scandalous behaviour turning the lives of the Parkhurst students upside down. Joining the cast is the handsome Leroy Siyafa, who will play Sam - a new love interest mixing things up in the Parkhurst after-school scene. Will he mend or break hearts? In season two, fans will also get to know Reece (Greteli Fincham) a little better, and will be introduced to two of her new friends, Pauline, played by Katishcka Chanderlal and Zayd played by Alzavia Abrahams. Fans can watch these three get up to no-good, and have a great time doing so but the question is, will they get caught out?

Season one old faves, including Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff, Mekaila Mathys and Dillon Windvogel will all be back to join the madness, and create fun and havoc at Parkhurst.

On Instagram Netflix posted a fun video of the cast with the caption, “The cast of #BloodAndWater are back with some new friends to make our 2021 SO. MUCH. BETTER! 🔥”.

Fans shared their excitement in their comments.

“Yesssss I have been waiting for this. My year has just started. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏾😍😍,“ said chola_mukuka5.

While detoro_a said: “When is it going to be out tho. Been toooo long 😩”.

While the official release date has not been set by Netflix, we do know that the show will stream later this year.