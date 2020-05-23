EntertainmentTvStreaming
Thabang Molaba and Ama Qamata in "Blood &Water ". Picture: Netflix
'Blood and Water' ranks in Neflix's Top 10 around the world

Netflix's second African original series, "Blood & Water" is doing extremely well. 

The series made its global debut on May 20, three days later, the teen mystery/drama has been ranked number 1 in South Africa, France, Bahamas, Libya, Jamaica, Trinidad Jamaica and Kenya. 

It is also the first South African show to reach number 1 in the USA.

The show retained a position in the top 10 in countries like Mauritius, Brazil, Switzerland, Belgium and UK. 

Thabang Molaba who plays Karabo "KB" Molapo on "Blood & Water" took to Twitter to share the news. 

Fans have been extremely supportive and have shared their excitement with celebratory messages to the team. 

Here's what they had to say: 

