'Blood and Water' ranks in Neflix's Top 10 around the world

Netflix's second African original series, "Blood & Water" is doing extremely well.

The series made its global debut on May 20, three days later, the teen mystery/drama has been ranked number 1 in South Africa, France, Bahamas, Libya, Jamaica, Trinidad Jamaica and Kenya.

It is also the first South African show to reach number 1 in the USA.



The show retained a position in the top 10 in countries like Mauritius, Brazil, Switzerland, Belgium and UK.

Thabang Molaba who plays Karabo "KB" Molapo on "Blood & Water" took to Twitter to share the news.