'Blood and Water' ranks in Neflix's Top 10 around the world
Netflix's second African original series, "Blood & Water" is doing extremely well.
The series made its global debut on May 20, three days later, the teen mystery/drama has been ranked number 1 in South Africa, France, Bahamas, Libya, Jamaica, Trinidad Jamaica and Kenya.
It is also the first South African show to reach number 1 in the USA.
The show retained a position in the top 10 in countries like Mauritius, Brazil, Switzerland, Belgium and UK.
Thabang Molaba who plays Karabo "KB" Molapo on "Blood & Water" took to Twitter to share the news.
I don’t think y’all heard or understand me guys. I SAID BLOOD AND WATER IS NOW NUMBER 1 IN THE USA TOP 10 SHOWS !!!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#BloodAndWater— kale dinero (@ThabangMolaba_) May 22, 2020
Fans have been extremely supportive and have shared their excitement with celebratory messages to the team.
Here's what they had to say:
Wow...Congratulations to you all....Hardwork pays and perfect delivery build in Empire💃💃💃💃💃...Awaiting Season 2😎😎😎— Larmiee.💎💎💎💎I Love IYKERESA (@Larmiee2) May 22, 2020
AFRICA STAND UP. What a time to be “young, gifted and black.” Congratulations Team🌟— 🧜🏾♀️Monene Moila (@MoneneMoila) May 22, 2020
It deserves it🔥🔥😭😭y’all are that good . You gave it your best champ . I like the part with your dad . “I just rhymed nigga” you were like but my weed thou😂😂— Rufus Seopa (@rufus_seopa) May 22, 2020
Well deserved mehn.I've rewatch times without number...Everything about the movie is dope...A movie apart from my work that can make me stay awake till day break is worth breaking the nets.....Number 1 all the way.💃💃💃#BloodAndWater— Larmiee.💎💎💎💎I Love IYKERESA (@Larmiee2) May 22, 2020