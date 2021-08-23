'Blood & Water' season 2 release date announced

Streaming platform Netflix will be dropping season two of the highly anticipated second season of “Blood & Water” on September 24. Filmed in Cape Town and starring fan favourites Ama Qamata in the lead role as Puleng Khumalo and Khosi Ngema as Fikile Bhele, the season promises to be just as, if not more riveting, than season one.

Created by Nosipho Dumisa, this seven-episode series will have viewers on the edge of their seats with some brand new faces, unlikely alliances, and twists and turns as the Parkhurst clan up the ante in their quest for the truth. Viewers will return to Parkhurst High to watch a rocky start between Puleng and Fikile following the revelation of the DNA results, and the drama testing old alliances and forging new and unlikely friendships. A new school therapist joins the staff and a new hunk, Sam, joins the Parkhurst gang, with both bringing a few secrets of their own.

The show picks up right where we left off. Viewers will get all of the answers that they have been waiting for as the case of Puleng’s missing sister becomes the tip of an iceberg that runs deep. “Blood & Water” season two is full of entanglements and lies and is a constant source of break-ups, make-ups and drug deals, with some brand new characters who are ready to stir the pot.