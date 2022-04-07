'Blood & Water' season 3 is in production

The much-anticipated third season of the African original teen drama series “Blood & Water” is in production and viewers worldwide are ecstatic. The first and second instalments were such a hit that they trended in multiple countries across the globe, with fans asking for the next.

Netflix shared the first look on their Instagram page with the caption: “Mzansi’s coolest kids are back! #BloodAndWater season 3 is currently in production. Here’s your first look.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa) The accompanying picture features Ama Qamata who plays the role of Puleng Khumalo; Dillon Windvogel (Wade); Khosi Ngema (Filkile); Thabang Molaba (KB) and Arno Greeff (Chris). One of the show’s main characters, Wendy Dlamini, who is played by popular actress Natasha Thahane, is not featured in this picture.

In reality, Thahane is pregnant and fans are wondering what will happen to her character Wendy, or whether shooting will continue around her pregnancy since the show is centred on her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) Season 2 of the Cape Town-based series left viewers on an action-packed cliffhanger. Dorothy Ghettuba, manager of content for Africa at Netflix, promised viewers the best season yet.

“We are so excited to announce we’ve renewed ’Blood & Water’ for a third season! Production has already commenced in Cape Town,” she said. “Our production partners at Gambit Films – Nosipho Dumisa, Bradley Joshua and Daryne Joshua – are just as excited and currently hard at work to bring viewers the best season yet of the popular series. While we can’t say much about the production at this stage, keep an eye out for further announcements on when audiences can expect to see the series on their screens,” she said. Last season viewers we were introduced to new kids on the block Leroy Siyafa, who plays Sam, a new love interest, and Reece played by Greteli Fincham. The season was shot during the Covid-19 pandemic.