‘Blood Sisters’: why the miniseries sets a new pace for Nollywood

By Ezinne Ezepue Nollywood – the Nigerian movie industry – was once described as a small-screen cinema involving amateurs who produced low-budget trashy videos with predictable storylines.

But in the intervening decade it’s been transformed into a multimillion-dollar industry with rising international interest. For my PhD I interrogated this transformation as a gentrification of the industry due to the apparent displacement of popular viewers who previously formed its audience base. The growth of Nollywood is phenomenal considering it’s being largely unsupported by the government and grown by private investors. The industry has become a showcase for resilience, tenacity and creative prowess.

An example of how, despite limited resources, Nigerians have successfully exported aspects of Africa’s cultural history and heritage to the world. Across Africa, Nigerian entertainment, especially music and film, enjoys a constantly rising patronage. Nollywood is undoubtedly the most popular film industry on the continent. And, with the availability of subscription video on-demand platforms, Nollywood films are reaching subscribers across the world.

So a Nollywood venture like the new Netflix original four-part miniseries “Blood Sisters” is able to conquer global markets, and deserves to. Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime as Sarah and Kemi on Blood Sisters. PICTURE: Netflix In my view, “Blood Sisters” sets a new pace for the industry. Its plot line is untypical of popular Nollywood in a number of ways. First, it chooses thrill and suspense over comical romance. Second, it pursues a new and growing representation for friendship between women.

And last, “Blood Sisters” comments on the struggle against gender and intimate partner violence in a unique way. Cases of deaths due to domestic violence are surging in Nigeria. The miniseries contributes to conversations around changing the narrative. “Blood Sisters” follows the lives of two best friends. Despite differences in ethnicity and culture, Kemi Sanya and Sarah Duru build a friendship which becomes bound by the murder of Kola Ademola, Sarah’s fiancé. The plot eschews a number of stereotypes. These include the evil girlfriend, misguided career woman, bickering and unforgiving trophy wives and pampered daughters versus overworked house girls. Instead, it promotes the supportive girlfriend and strong women.

“Blood Sisters” suggests that when women support each other incredible things happen. This echoes a model found in literary works such as Chineze Anyaele’s “Ije”, Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys”, Bunmi Ajakaiye’s “The Smart Money Woman” and Biyi Bandele’s “Half of a Yellow Sun”, among others. The story of a missing abusive fiancé, cherished son, brother and friend with dark, secret desires, opens up conversations around mental health and wellness as well as gender issues in Nigeria. “Blood Sisters” X-rays the anguish and frustration created by gender preferences and inequality. Male children continue to enjoy preference over girls and the psychological harm this inflicts on them is mirrored in the characters of Femi and Timileyin Ademola.

Despite their personal struggles and effort to live up to expectations, Kola overshadows them. Some stereotypes, however, persist. While Uduak Ademola’s attitude towards her daughter is untypical, we see a very stereotypical portrayal of motherhood in Uchenna Duru and, of course, the Igbo tribe in Ifeanyi Duru. The powerful Ademola family lead by Kate Henshaw’s Uduak. PICTURE: Netfli Representation of the Nigerian police is equally stereotypical, although the dismissed Inspector Joe offered a ray of hope in the force.

“Blood Sisters” is an excellent first season which leaves audiences asking for more. It has been well-received and widely acclaimed. Typical of EbonyLife Studio production, it is extravagant in many respects. This includes the cast and crew ensemble, costumes, cinematography and overall technical elements. The miniseries features some of Nollywood’s finest actors. Like many other contemporary Nollywood films, “Blood Sisters” typifies how much film-makers and film-making in Nigeria have improved since becoming popular in 1992. This is particularly true in terms of the technical elements of film-making.

There is yet much to do. But the coming of subscription video on-demand platforms serves as a necessary and timely challenge to the industry. Beyond supporting diversity and boosting creativity, it connects film-makers as well as audiences, bringing Africa to the world, one film at a time. This new opportunity is leading to a rejuvenation of experimentation with "unconventional" genres. Examples include time-travel adventures such as Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba's "Day of Destiny", and culturally sensitive and controversial subjects such as Robert Peters's "Voiceless".

“Blood Sisters” is also unique for being an intense and creatively unified story despite being co-created by two directors – Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang. Experimental filmmaking is familiar terrain for both. Bandele, a poet, novelist, playwright and film-maker, has often creatively explored themes of oppression, violence, and corruption. This includes his acclaimed high budget adaptation of novelist Chimamanda Adichie’s “Half of a Yellow Sun”. The story attempts to reimagine the hushed chaos, pain, suffering and anguish of the Nigerian civil war.

Experimentation makes up a great deal Bandele’s way of capturing, expressing, commenting on, as well as documenting life experiences. He, like Gyang, has created and depicted strong African women undeterred by life’s challenges. Gyang’s creative abilities stand out in different ways. The award-winning director continues to use every film project to challenge his creative capacity and maximise film for entertainment and education. In “Blood Sisters”, he continues to display extraordinary skills inspired by great film-makers.