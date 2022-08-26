Brian Cox says playing Logan Roy has made him swear more. The ‘Succession’ star blames his role of the billionaire patriarch - who is known for his potty mouth - for how he now swears “all the time”.

The 76-year-old actor told Sky News: “I was not a really a swearer until I played this role, and now I swear all the time. It’s catching, it’s infectious.” Cox - whose character in the Jesse Armstrong-created HBO show loves to tell people to “f*** off” - reflected that he doesn't really know how Logan Roy “really feels”, which makes him fascinating. "Logan is quite a fascinating character because he's so mysterious, we don't really know how he thinks. We know how he acts. We don't really know how he feels,“ he said.

The “Nicholas and Alexandra” star gave an insight into the show’s upcoming fourth season while taking a dig at his onscreen son Kieran Culkin - who plays Roman, the younger brother of Sarah Snook’s Siobhan Roy and Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy - who said the new episodes have “gone in a way” he didn’t think they would. Cox said: “Kieran doesn't really anticipate anything, he's not an anticipator one way or the other, so for him to say (the show's) going in a way he didn't anticipate, is strange to say the least. “We're still sorting out what we do with the children and [wondering] are they going to behave themselves and are they going to learn anything? We're trying to secure the firm.

