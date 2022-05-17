‘Bridgerton’ 3 will follow Penelope and Colin’s love story, says Nicola Coughlan

The “Derry Girls” star, who plays the youngest Featherington sister and the person behind the ‘Lady Whistledown’ persona, revealed the “big secret” on her social media for the upcoming season of the popular Netflix period drama based on Julia Quinn’s series of novels. On Sunday, the 35-year old actress wrote on her Instagram Story: “Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story.”

Luke Newton, who plays the middle Bridgerton son, added to her post, quipping: “Here we go.” In another post on the platform, Nicola expressed her desire to the fans “proud” with her storyline. She said: “‘Bridgerton’ fans I hope we do you proud captaining this ship. We’re very nervous and excited and can’t wait for you to see #Polin’s story.”

This confirmation comes after speculation that the fan-favourite pair might be next to be given the Shondaland treatment with creator Shonda Rhimes and the executive producer Chris Van Dusen implying it could be done soon. He said: “We definitely left off what happens to Penelope and Eloise in a really – that’s going to be riveting to see what happens next season. “I think Lady Featherington now saying goodbye to Jack, and she is now solo — I think that’s going to be fascinating.”

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, the new Viscountess Bridgerton, hinted that Luke and Nicola would be next up and how she was “so excited for them”. The 27-year-old said: "I think we're passing the baton to Nicola and Luke. I'm so excited for them to perform their love story and to see what they've got up their sleeves." "I think they're going to smash it out of the park. I'm so excited for them.”