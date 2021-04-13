'Bridgerton' commissioned for two new seasons

“Bridgerton” has been commissioned for two new seasons. The popular period drama - which stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page - first hit TV screens in December and was recently renewed for a second series, and Netflix has now confirmed that the hit show will return for a third and fourth series. The streaming service said on Twitter: "Breaking news from the ton! Bridgerton is returning for seasons three *AND* four! (sic)" Netflix also shared a message from the show's gossip, Lady Whistleton, which read: "Esteemed members of the ton. It seems we have a rather special announcement. "Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink… Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown (sic)."

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

The first season of 'Bridgerton' followed Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) on her quest for love with the Duke of Hastings (Page) during the Regency era.

However, the second series is set to explore Anthony's pursuit of a suitable marriage, which comes from Julia Quinn's second 'Bridgerton' novel, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.

The upcoming series won't see the return of Rege-Jean Page but Phoebe Dynevor will appear in the second season - although it is not yet known how much screen time she will have.

Netflix said: "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

"We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer - more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."