'Bridgerton' season two just wrapped

“Bridgerton” showrunner Chris Van Dusen has confirmed the cast has finished shooting the second season. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen has confirmed the cast just completed work on the hotly-awaited instalment of the hit Netflix period drama.

Production began on the popular drama series in the spring but was halted twice in July due to an outbreak of Covid-19, and it was delayed for the third time after an outbreak of the virus impacted both cast and crew members in September. Alongside a snap of him embracing the programme's stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Chris wrote: “That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. “And these two in this photo with me right here.

"Words are not enough. Coming in 2022.” Van Dusen closed the post with “#BuckleUp.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrisvandusen (@chrisvandusen) Meanwhile, Phoebe Dynevor previously admitted Rege-Jean Page's exit was "a spanner" for the show. The 26-year-old actress had a "heads up" that her friend and co-star was planning to leave the programme after one season as the Duke of Hastings - and though she knew his decision would have caused some short-term problems, she doubted it would affect the long-term future of show.

She said: "I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner. But again, the show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show." Although Phoebe - who plays Daphne Bridgerton - was "sad" to see Rege-Jean leave, she was thrilled to get more scenes with her on-screen family, including Anthony Bridgerton, who takes centre stage in the second season. She said: “I think fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling. And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny, who plays Anthony. Obviously it’s sad to to see [Page] go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my with my family.”