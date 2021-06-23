BritBox is coming to South Africa

Fans of shows like “Father Brown”, “Fawlty Towers” and “Poldark” will be able to binge pretty soon with the new streaming service, BritBox, coming to South Africa. Last year BritBox announced a global roll-out plan which would see the platform active in up to 25 new countries.

When in South Africa, the platform will offer the best in British box sets, dramas, comedies, documentaries and lifestyle shows. The British streaming service is operated by BBC Studios and ITV and uses a similar subscription model to Netflix and Showmax, charging customers a monthly subscription. The platform will hold thousands of hours of premium British content and will be made available to South Africans to stream advert-free and with the option to cancel at any time.

The streaming service currently serves the UK, US, Canada and Australia and will be in South Africa later this year with a vast slate of favourites and classics on the launch menu like “The Voice UK”, “Luther”, “Doctor Who”, “Father Bown”, “Vera” and “The Office”. Like South Africa’s current streaming platform, Showmax, BritBox will also provide new and regular flow of fresh programmes as soon as they come out of their broadcast and catch-up windows. This will provide viewers with hundreds of hours of new ITV and BBC content. BritBox also commissions original content from British production companies specifically created for BritBox.