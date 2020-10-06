Cassper Nyovest chats to American radio DJ Ebro Darden about 'AMN'
South African rapper Cassper Nyovest’s promotional tour for his new album, “Any Minute Now (AMN)”, doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.
The “Friday Night” hitmaker recently made an appearance on “The Ebro Show” to share more about his new album which is being streamed on Apple Music.
In short clip posted on Twitter, Cassper told the “Hot 97” host that the album was dedicated to his newborn son Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo.
Although he wanted to name the album after his son, at the time he hadn’t been named yet. He settled on “Any Minute Now” since he was expecting Khotso’s arrival at any moment.
From South Africa to the world. 🌍 @casspernyovest talks #AMN: Any Minute Now with @oldmanebro.— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 5, 2020
Lock in on Apple Music 1: https://t.co/xeumuVYZSI pic.twitter.com/23QqGk4yMF
Mufasa also recently celebrated the birthday of his baby mama and girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi, paying tribute to her by sharing images from her maternity shoot. He said: ““Happy Birthday my love”.
Happy Birthday my love. pic.twitter.com/p2pyNTvuFw— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 2, 2020
Mzansi seems to be enjoying his latest offering, with “Any Minute Now” currently the best-selling album in the country. His two singles, “Amademoni” and “Good For That”, went gold and platinum, respectively.
Cassper took to Instagram to share the news of his accomplishments with his fans.
He posted a picture of himself with his awards, captioning it: “BOOM!!! #Amademoni is now certified gold selling single and Good For That just went Platinum!!! #AnyMinuteNow is currently the best selling album in the country across all genres so thank you so much to all the fans!!! I appreciate it a lot!!! Keep streaming!!! #AmademoniGoesGold #GoodForThatGoesPlatinum.”
View this post on Instagram
BOOM!!! #Amademoni is now certified gold selling single and Good for that just went Platinum!!! #AnyMinuteNow is currently the best selling album in the country across all genres so thank you so much to all the fans!!! I appreciate it a lot!!! Keep streaming!!! #AmademoniGoesGold #GoodForThatGoesPlatinum