Cassper Nyovest chats to American radio DJ Ebro Darden about 'AMN'

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest’s promotional tour for his new album, “Any Minute Now (AMN)”, doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

The “Friday Night” hitmaker recently made an appearance on “The Ebro Show” to share more about his new album which is being streamed on Apple Music.

In short clip posted on Twitter, Cassper told the “Hot 97” host that the album was dedicated to his newborn son Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo.

Although he wanted to name the album after his son, at the time he hadn’t been named yet. He settled on “Any Minute Now” since he was expecting Khotso’s arrival at any moment.

From South Africa to the world. 🌍 @casspernyovest talks #AMN: Any Minute Now with @oldmanebro.



Lock in on Apple Music 1: https://t.co/xeumuVYZSI pic.twitter.com/23QqGk4yMF — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 5, 2020

Mufasa also recently celebrated the birthday of his baby mama and girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi, paying tribute to her by sharing images from her maternity shoot. He said: ““Happy Birthday my love”.