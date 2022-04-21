Chaos Theory appointed as SA licensee for Disney, Marvel, Sony films

South African sponsorship, marketing and events business Chaos Theory has become a local licensee for international film distribution business Filmbankmedia (FBM). The deal allows Chaos Theory to manage and distribute the film licenses of a number of studios, including Disney, Warner Bros, Marvel, Sony and DreamWorks – throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

Andrew Ross, managing director at Chaos Theory, said: “Filmbankmedia handles the non-theatrical distribution for many of the leading Hollywood, Bollywood and independent studios, with distributors in over 100 countries internationally. “We’re thrilled to be confirmed as their preferred licensee for Southern Africa.” He added there have been several challenges for businesses in hospitality, corporates and private individuals when wanting to legally screen blockbusters for private and public events.

“In the past, obtaining a local screening license from Filmbankmedia has meant costly and complex foreign currency transactions, and factoring in fluctuating exchange rates. “In addition, the processes and regulations surrounding these private and public screenings are largely unregulated, unknown, and perceived as confusing. “These are just some of the areas we’re going to tackle to make it easier for businesses and individuals to screen the latest movies, and unlock the power of cinema as an entertainment medium,” Ross said.

Chaos Theory has worked with most of the major movie studios and with cinema chain Ster-Kinekor for years, and through crafting bespoke screening events and premiers, realised first-hand the true power of film as an entertainment medium for corporates, schools, hotels, venues, and the public at large. “We are excited to bring to market innovative Filmbankmedia products, such as virtual screening rooms that allow us to legally licence online movie screenings, as well as Hollywood approved distribution systems, to legally allow screenings to occur anywhere around the continent. “From Drive-In’s to immersive themed cinema experiences. We are thrilled with the trust Filmbankmedia has placed in us to grow the Sub-Saharan market,” he said.

