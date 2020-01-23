'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' urgently needs to fix Sabrina









Kiernan Shipka, John Murphy, Nelson Leis in the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". Picture: Diyah Pera/Netflix We’re three seasons into the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and our protagonist has made about as much character growth as Tyler Perry when he writes black women. Now don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy the show as a whole because of it's excellent world-building and the chemistry between the rest of the cast. Ultimately, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a very captivating show. That being said, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is undoubtedly the weakest link in the chain. I thought that Pink Diamond/Rose Quartz from Steven Universe was the most self-centred, take-no-responsibility-for-their-actions and let-others-clean-up-their-mess character in recent memory but somehow Sabrina is even worse. By now, I thought she might have even learned and grown after how things ended in season two. Apparently in season 3 it seems that the screenwriters have no intention of making her a more likeable character as she continues to do reckless things with zero regards for the people around in the new season. This would be fine if she was a supporting cast member, but since she’s the main protagonist - it's not.

And it has come to a point where it’s become a real problem for the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina".

I find it very odd since literally, every other character in the show is likeable. Not only likeable, but nearly all the supporting characters have had character arcs from the first season and have become a joy to watch. But when it comes to Sabrina, it appears that all of this gets thrown out of the window.

It’s a shame since the show is still so much fun in every other way.

The show’s story for this season is compelling and has many twists and turns.

The human characters, Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson) Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) and Rosalind "Roz" Walker (Jaz Sinclair), are integrated into the main story way better than previous seasons. Aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto) still steal the show every time they are on the screen. Their relationship goes through a turbulent journey but they end up being closer sisters.

One area that's still a bit iffy for "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is when it comes to explaining the magical rules for the show. Specifically, Sabrina who was Rey from "Star Wars" level overpowered at the end of the last season following the revelation that she is the literal spawn of Satan.

However, this season all of that is effectively ignored throughout most of the season and it left me a bit confused about the range of her magical powers.

Overall, the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is worth the binge-watch and it seems that the show has found a good pace and rhythm. I’m just hoping that in the fourth season they write Sabrina to be less headache-inducing and she makes a shift to not be such a careless teenage witch.