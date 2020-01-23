We’re three seasons into the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and our protagonist has made about as much character growth as Tyler Perry when he writes black women.
Now don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy the show as a whole because of it's excellent world-building and the chemistry between the rest of the cast. Ultimately, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a very captivating show.
That being said, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is undoubtedly the weakest link in the chain.
I thought that Pink Diamond/Rose Quartz from Steven Universe was the most self-centred, take-no-responsibility-for-their-actions and let-others-clean-up-their-mess character in recent memory but somehow Sabrina is even worse. By now, I thought she might have even learned and grown after how things ended in season two.
Apparently in season 3 it seems that the screenwriters have no intention of making her a more likeable character as she continues to do reckless things with zero regards for the people around in the new season. This would be fine if she was a supporting cast member, but since she’s the main protagonist - it's not.