Chris Noth aka Mr. Big out of 'Sex and the City' reboot?

Chris Noth reportedly won't feature in upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That...” as iconic character Mr. Big. The 66-year-old actor starred in the hit series as Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest Mr. Big, going on to married the journalist in the 2008 spin-off movie, but according to the New York Post's Page Six column, he won't feature in HBO Max's upcoming limited series 'And Just Like That...'. And as well as Chris, David Eigenberg - who played Miranda Hobbes' (Cynthia Nixon) love interest Steve Brady - is also not currently slated to appear on the show, though his representative told the outlet he is in negotiations to feature. It has already been confirmed that Kim Cattrall won't be returning as Samantha Jones, and show bosses previously insisted her absence would be fitting because the programme would reflect the way friendships change and evolve over time. HBO Max‘s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, said: "They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.

“In real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start.

“So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life …

“They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York.

“So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

As well as Sarah and Cynthia, Kristin Davis is also on board as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Kim’s absence from the spin-off series also comes as she has been locked in a feud with 55-year-old Sarah Jessica for some time.

In 2017, 67-year-old Kim said she has “never been friends” with her co-star, before later insisting the actress “could have been nicer” on the set of the popular TV show.

She said at the time: “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

The “Filthy Rich” star then said she didn’t know what Sarah Jessica’s “problem” was, before later slamming her as “toxic” and “cruel”.