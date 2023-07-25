Come back for the climax! Netflix announces volume two of hit local erotic thriller ‘Fatal Seduction’

Netflix has announced that volume two of the “Fatal Seduction” series will launch on August 4 with seven more episodes to indulge in. The series is based around a married couple who find themselves entangled in a messy situation.

“Fatal Seduction” is an adaptation of the Mexican drama series “Dark Desire” by Nayura Aragón Herranz and Leticia López Margalli. The series, which takes place in Cape Town, follows Nandi (Kgomotso Christopher), Leonard (Thapelo Mokoena) and Zintle (Ngele Ramulondi), a dysfunctional family with secrets that slowly creep up on them. “#FatalSeduction returns with more thrills and more drama. Come back for the climax on August 4th! Only on Netflix.”

A press release sent to IOL from Netflix explains that during a fateful weekend trip away from home, things do not go according to plan for Nandi as Jacob (Prince Grootboom) unexpectedly falls for her, making things very complicated for everyone involved.

“The story continues to unravel with the loss of the major figure in a criminal investigation. Vuyo’s (Nat Ramabulana) search for the truth opens up a diabolical can of worms, with many dark, hidden secrets coming to light after years of bubbling under the surface. “As the web of lies and deceit untangles, Laura (Frances Sholto-Douglas) continues to warn Zintle about the man she is falling in love with, while battling her own feelings and falling in love with her best friend.” The local erotic thriller became a hot topic on social media when it first launched a few weeks ago and has stirred controversy over the idea that “sex sells” with many arguing that most film productions glorify sex, drugs, and money to lure viewers into their content.