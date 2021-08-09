’Cooking with Paris’ is a culinary disaster

Cooking shows may be the rage, especially those anchored by celebs, but why would Netflix give us a culinary abomination like “Cooking with Paris”. Had Anthony Bourdain been alive, I’m sure he would be foaming at the mouth.

I foolishly decided to watch the first episode, which featured her BFF Kim Kardashian. Of the 24 minute episode, I think I made it to 15 minutes. After a long day, it was sheer torture. So the episode started with the renowned socialite actress at a grocery store.

She says, “Excuse me, sir, what does chives look like...what do I do with it?” That’s not all. She was seriously overdressed in a pink gown, with a train, heels and had a face beat fit for a red-carpet event. Let’s talk about her cooking skills. Well, she doesn’t have any. Boiling an egg would be a challenge for her.

While the show’s premise carries a sort of disclaimer saying she’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be one, why would you put her in such an alien setting? Give her a beauty show or a reboot of “The Simple Life” but this is better suited as TikTok content for fans/followers. Watching her melt marshmallows, add blue food colouring, and take such pride in it was laughable. The frosted flakes french toast didn’t go down too well either.

Aside from breaking off the nob on her stove, she had the heat on high. I couldn’t watch her attempt a frittata after that - even with her bestie Kim Kardashian playing sous chef. I’m still trying to get my head around those stylish fingerless gloves. Why? Honestly, everything about this show is a question mark. If you value your sanity, watch any cooking show but this.