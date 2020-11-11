Crown Gospel Awards 2020 nominees announced

Since its inception 13 years ago, the Crown Gospel Awards has become the African continent's premier gospel music awards ceremony.

Founded by Zanele Mbokazi's World Gospel Powerhouse, the awards have grown to become a major event on the entertainment calendar, celebrating some of the best voices in the music industry.

Now with the national lockdown the award show, like many others, will go ahead virtually.

World Gospel Powerhouse will pre-record the event on Friday, November 13 and will air the show on Sunday, November 29 at 8.30pm on SABC2.

The Gospel Week will precede the TV show, and the focus will be on IZIKO National Gospel Music Conference which will assist artists with industry information. This will be an online event on November 17 and 18.