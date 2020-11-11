Crown Gospel Awards 2020 nominees announced
Since its inception 13 years ago, the Crown Gospel Awards has become the African continent's premier gospel music awards ceremony.
Founded by Zanele Mbokazi's World Gospel Powerhouse, the awards have grown to become a major event on the entertainment calendar, celebrating some of the best voices in the music industry.
Now with the national lockdown the award show, like many others, will go ahead virtually.
World Gospel Powerhouse will pre-record the event on Friday, November 13 and will air the show on Sunday, November 29 at 8.30pm on SABC2.
The Gospel Week will precede the TV show, and the focus will be on IZIKO National Gospel Music Conference which will assist artists with industry information. This will be an online event on November 17 and 18.
No tickets will be on sale at Computicket, but fans of the awards can purchase tickets from the awards offices with only 200 tickets available due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Event manager, Zama Mkhize said: “We know there are die hard Crown fans out there, but the tickets are not at Computicket, but are sold through our offices 0818461824 and this will be on a first come first serve basis,” said Mkhize.
This year’s nominees for the prestigious awards are:
Artist of the year
Teboho Moloi
Hlengiwe Mhlaba
Dumi Mkokstad
Canaan Nyathi
Best Gospel Song
Bucy Radebe – “Uzuyigcinimpilo Yami”
Kelly Khumalo ft Hlengiwe Mhlaba - “Esiphambanweni”
Xolisa Kwinana – “Uyasondla”
Vusi Nova ft Dumi - “Mkokstad”
Tshwane Gospel Choir – “Imvuselelo”
Cannan Nyathi – “Baba Ziveze”
Best Gospel Amazion
Crown 1: The Holy Nazareth - “Ekukhanyeni Selfindiwe”
Crown 2: Humlani Nkosi - “Indlebe Yakhe Iyakuzwa”
Crown 3: Joyous of God - “Izwi Esathenjiswa Lona”
Crown 4: Enyonini Mission - “Eyokumkhonza”
Crown 24: Abadumisi - “Your Name is Holy”
Best Gospel Radio Show
Crown 5: Tsosoloso (Motsweding FM), Brown Mosiapoa
Crown 6: Mega Grace (Vuma 103 FM), Phumlani Nkwanyana
Crown 7: Rososang (Motsweding FM), Brown Mosiapoa
Best Community Gospel Radio
Crown 8:Bokamosa Show (Madibeng FM), Ernest Sabata Maleleka
Crown 9:Injobo Ithungelwa Ebandla, (Imbokodo 96.8 FM), Thami Mtombela
Best Gospel Song
Crown 10: “Uzuyigcin ‘Impilo Yam”, Busy Radebe
Crown 11: “Esiphambanweni”, Kelly Khumalo ft Hlengiwe Mhlaba
Crown 12: “Uyasondla”, Xolisa Kwinana
Crown 13: “Yibanathi”, Vusi Nove ft Dumi Mkokstad
Crown 14: “Imvuselelo”, Tshwane Gospel Choir
Crown 19: “Bba Ziveze”, Cannan Nyathi
Best Gospel Artist
Crown 15: Teboho Moloi
Crown 16: Hlengiwe Mhlaba
Crown 17: Dumi Mkokstad
Crown 18: Cannan Nyathi
Best Gospel TV Show
Crown 20: “Sisemoyeni”, Soweto TV
Crown 21: “Hallelujah“, Moja Love
Crown 22: “Zion Reloaded“, 1 KZN TV
Crown 23: “According to the Bible“, Soweto TV
Crown 25: “Sunday Spirit“, Moja Love
To Vote, SMS The Nominee Code (Crown #) to 34062. SMS cost R1.50 and fans can vote as many times as they want. Free SMSs do not apply.
Voting closes on November 25 at midnight.