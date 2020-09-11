'Cuties' on Netflix causes furore online

The Netflix-acquired French film Cuties has caused a furore online. “Cuties” follows an eleven-year-old Amy as she starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew. The French film initially received outrage after the trailer and images dropped last month, which many deemed inappropriate since it was “sexualising” the minor stars. Following it being made available on Netflix on Wednesday, many Twitter users called for the film to be removed and for for people to cancel their subscriptions. “The 11 year old girls who were sexually exploited filming Cuties shot those scenes in front of a director, a DP, a gaffer, their parents, a choreographer, a MUA, a hair person, a camera assistant, a wardrobe person, extras and more. Not one adult protected them. #CancelNetflix,” said music video director Robby Starbuck.

#CancelNetflix because sexualizing 11 year olds and having a movie about them for 18+ year olds is clearly feeding pedophilia,“ said @oshskrrt.

“About to end a decade long relationship with @netflix.

“As a dad of an 11 y.o. daughter, this is so unacceptable.

“Their stubborn defence of it is what's costing them another customer.

“No amount of pedophilia is acceptable. #CancelNetflix,” said @MichaelHiles.

“Every adult person involved in this film must be punished, children whose innocence has been mutilated. May God curse you #CancelNetflix,” said @zaynab_zeynep

Speaking to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson responded to the backlash and said: “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualisation of young children.

“It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”