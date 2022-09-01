‘DAM’ series gets the green light for season two

Showmax’s “DAM” has been given the green light for season two and production is already underway. The psychological thriller, which first aired on the streaming platform last year, has been well-received and has earned numerous nominations at the South African Film and TV Awards in categories that include Best TV Drama.

The streaming platform announced that filming is underway in Adelaide and Bedford in the Eastern Cape. While Antoinette Louw, Tarryn Wyngaard, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, Marvin-Lee Beukes, Gerald Steyn, Laudo Liebenberg, Francis Chouler, Faniswa Yisa, Jennifer Steyn and David James will be returning to the series, Siv Ngesi and Neil Sandilands won’t be reprising their roles. Season two is set three months after the cult’s ritual sacrifice, which seems to have worked: rain has come and transformed the land.

Yola, played by Lea Vivier, is missing and Sienna (Natasha Loring) fears she is dead - but diamonds and skeletons are about to be found. Alex Yazbek said the show remains unlike anything else on TV in South Africa. “It’s going to be another twisty and twisted season of love triangles, monsters, and more suppressed memories being uncovered, said the four-time Saftas winner, who is up for Best Director at the Saftas this weekend.

The first season of “DAM” earned a staggering 11 nominations, which include Best TV Drama, while Vivier and Loring are up for their first Saftas for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Pallance Dladla, who already has a few awards under his belt, is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as Themba. Sandilands and Ngesi are also nominated.

