Darren Criss announces anniversary live stream charity show

“Glee” star Darren Criss has announced plans for a charity live stream concert celebrating a decade since his debut on the show. The 33-year-old actor - who first appeared as Blaine Anderson in the musical drama series on November 9, 2010 - reflected on the landmark date this week and confirmed a special plan to mark the occasion. After thanking fans for their support, he wrote on Instagram: "So to celebrate this milestone, I’m gonna give some of that love and appreciation back and throw a livestream concert entirely for charity benefiting a variety of good causes in need during this insane year. "I’m calling it DEC-AID, and I’ll be sharing songs, stories, and never-before-seen content from those good ol’ Glee days. "I’ll even be auctioning off some special personal items to see if we can raise some extra dough! ⁣ This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time, but just needed the right occasion.

"And between today’s anniversary, the holidays coming up, and the general sense of hope now in the air, the timing felt right. The show will be live on Saturday, November 28th, at 1pm PST."

Darren - who promised more details are on the way - was in a reflective mood, as he admitted despite other roles before “Glee”, it was the role of Blaine which made him a star.

He said: "While a number of you by that point may have already been pretty familiar with me as a totally awesome boy wizard or a Disney song nerd from the internet stage, no one can deny that Glee’s world presence catapulted my life to an entirely different level, and gave my career the opportunity to carry on in the way it’s been able to for the past decade.

"And it all happened through a literal song and dance that I could not be more proud of and grateful for.

"So whether you’re a Glee fan from back in the day, continue to re-watch it, or watching it now for the first time, thank you for allowing Blaine into your life."