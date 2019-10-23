“Daybreak” is a new Netflix original show set in a post-apocalyptic future in Glendale, California.
In this world, on Homecoming night a nuclear bomb goes off causing most of the adults to turn into goo and the survivors into zombie-like creatures known as ghoulies. The teenagers, who are left to fend for themselves, form several tribes, which fight for control over the city.
When it comes to young adult shows, “Daybreak” is a breath of fresh air in the post-apocalyptic genre as it doesn’t take itself too seriously and references several other movies. “Daybreak” is a YA amalgamation of "Ferris Bueller", "Mad Max" and the "Borderlands" video game series.
We follow our main protagonist Josh Wheeler, played by Colin Ford, as he fights for survival as a lone ranger. He breaks the fourth wall throughout the show, giving context for other characters. It's used as a mechanism for flashbacks of the world before the event.