Demi Lovato 'happy' with reaction to her docuseries

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is "happy" with the reaction her documentary series, "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil", has garnered since it dropped on YouTube on March 23.

The four-part series trains focus of the life of the American singer, including her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

The series also coincides with her upcoming album "Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over", scheduled to release on April 2, and its title bears reference to Lovato's song from the album, "Dancing with the Devil".

"(Demi) is generally happy with the reaction to her docuseries so far. Demi feels as though she was upfront, honest and open and told her truth.

“She likes that she was able to share her journey on her own terms and at her own 'comfortability' level," a source told Entertainment Tonight.