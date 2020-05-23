Dillan Oliphant is 'excited' about 'A Lonely Place' comedy special

Award-winning stand-up comedian Dillan Oliphant is thrilled to release his second Showmax comedy special this week. Filmed in front of a live audience at the Melrose Comedy Club, "In A Lonely Place", sees Dillan taking to the stage as he retells stories about growing up in his hometown, Eldorado Park, and becoming a man in the township. He puts the spotlight on his own mental and emotional state. Entering in his 10th year on the comedy scene, Oliphant’s laidback and nonchalant stage presence coupled with his unnervingly clever jokes makes him a firm fan-favourite. Oliphant chatted to IOL Entertainment about his latest comedy special on Showmax, following the success of "Oliphant In The Room". Tell us about the meaning behind “A Lonely Place”.

It’s been a rough couple of years. The title was taken from a song by a rap group called Little Brother. I think the themes of the show fits in “A Lonely Place" perfectly.

My show touches on death, loneliness and grief. I think those are subjects everyone can relate to but I manage to make them funny. I let my hardships and heartbreak turn into joke epiphanies.

What are you hoping the viewers will take from the show?

Firstly, laugh until they can’t no more. And then some relief. And the all encompassing message that they are not alone.

What other themes do you touch on in the show?

I touch on growing up in the township. Specifically Eldorado Park and how the township can be a lonely place.



If you’re weren’t a comedian, what would you be?

A writer. I’d write books and maybe a rapper. I love words.

You’ve been in the comedy scene for a decade now, what’s your secret to your staying power and success in the business?

I keep on writing and working even when days are dark. The key is to push through or like Dory says “Just Keep Swimming”.

The coronavirus has forced many if not all of us to look at the world differently, how has this experience changed your view of life?

It’s made me realise how much we took little freedoms for granted. Now we can’t cope or surf. It’s made me more grateful and from this time forth, I will be just that, more grateful.

See the trailer below: