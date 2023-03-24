Disney+ expands offering with Indian content

Streaming platforms try to cater for the needs of every viewer. And as much as Hollywood content is lapped up, so too are K-dramas, Indonesian and Turkish offerings and, of course, all things Bollywood. As such, Disney+ has expanded its offerings to include more of the latter by bagging one of the biggest talk shows in Bollywood – “Koffee with Karan” – amid a plethora of other movies and series.

By now, fans are familiar with Karan Johar’s talk show where he pulls an Oprah with the biggest stars in the industry. He is candid, witty and funny. Filmmaker Karan Johar is the host of ‘Koffee with Karan’. And the guests, who know him professionally and personally, require little to no arm-twisting to open up. Did I mention that he bags all the A-listers in Bollywood from Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to Kriti Sanon?

Another major drawcard in the line-up is “The Night Manager”, a crime thriller created by Sandeep Modi. For those who are thinking of the British series of the same title, this is a remake of that. It stars Anil Kapoor as a night manager-turned-spy who takes down an international arms dealer. Other offerings include “Aarya”, which is a remake of the Dutch crime drama, “Penoza”, and stars Sushmita Sen, as well as three seasons of “Criminal Justice”.

Back to the former offering, Sen plays Aarya Sareen, a doting mother and wife whose life is thrown into turmoil when her husband is killed. In the second offering, Vikrant Massey plays Aditya Sharma, a cab driver who finds himself in a tricky situation when he is falsely accused of murder. Another edge-of-your-seat offering is “Special Ops”, where Kay Kay Menon is the lead.

If you prefer something lighter, then Hansika Motwani’s reality show “Love Shaadi Drama” will provide plenty of escapism as streamers get to lap up all the entertaining chaos in the build-up to her marriage to Sohael Khaturiya. Kamal Hassan at the helm of the action-packed ‘Vikram’. On the movie front, there is Akshay Kumar’s psychological crime thriller “Cuttputlli” and the horror-comedy “Laxmii”. There’s also the legendary Kamal Hassan’s action-packed “Vikram”.