Disney+ is coming to 42 countries, including South Africa

Disney+ has confirmed that this winter it will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories, including South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates. With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories.

The full list of countries (in alphabetical order) where Disney+ will launch this winter: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen. Last week, the first trailer for its new series “Moon Knight” was released, with the show set to premiere on March 30.

Unlike previous Marvel series, which were based on existing characters from the company's pre-2019 feature films, “Moon Knight” charts a new path, with a totally new set of characters and a storyline that has no clear initial connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, an ex-soldier who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the action-adventure series set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero’s multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods.