Disney+ starts streaming next week and these are the must-watch shows

When the news that Disney+ will be available for South African consumers, we were relieved because we can finally catch up on all the shows that people were talking about when the platform initially launched. We missed out on “The Mandalorian” (and Baby Yoda) hype in 2020, and also could not watch “WandaVision” (at least legally), which was quite important for the “Dr Strange” sequel to make sense to us.

Of course there’s also “Moon Knight” and “Loki”, which we are all looking forward to watching. Disney+ is launching in South Africa on Wednesday, May 18, and we can finally be fully part of the zeitgeist in real time. While many are looking forward to the aforementioned shows and other Marvel shows like “What If?”, there’s more to the platform than just “Star Wars“ or the Marvel properties.

There are other interesting shows that you should pay attention to. Here are some of them below: ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ The Beatles: Get Back Star Wars’ Peter Jackson, was initially going to turn the footage from the The Beatles’s unforgettable rooftop concert at London's Savile Row, into a film, he decided to rather make it a three-part documentary. A great decision.

The documentary is about the iconic band’s journey as they write and rehearse 14 new songs while planning their first live show in more than two years. ‘Abbott Elementary’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ will be available to watch on Disney+. Picture: Gilles Mingasson ABC “Abbott Elementary” is one of the most spoken about comedies of the year. Created by Quinta Brunson (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) it’s about a group of Philadelphia public school teachers, who are passionate about getting the best out of their pupils, even with all the difficulties that they are facing.

Underfunded and dealing with a lazy and narcissistic principal (an incredible Janelle James), they make the most of their jobs, while dealing with their interpersonal issues, their lives, and the politics of the school district. If you loved “Parks and Recreation”, you will be obsessed with “Abbott Elementary”. Already renewed for a second season, it will be enjoyed by the whole family. The show also stars Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) and the legendary Sheryl Lee Ralph.

‘The Dropout’ Elizabeth Holmes played by Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Dropout’. Picture: Beth Dubber Hulu Elizabeth Holmes must be the best scam artist to ever do it. She managed to hoodwink everyone – from billionaires to politicians, glossy magazine editors and Silicon Valley. And if you enjoyed Inventing Anna and other related shows about scammers, then you will enjoy “The Dropout”. Based on the podcast of the same name, which told the story, it stars Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, who can be described as an optimistic and determined young woman, who saw it fit to drop out of Stanford University because she believed she had founded a company that will change the nature of health.

The company, Theranos, was supposed to be a new blood testing start-up. Instead, it turned out to be a pipe dream – and cost its investors billions. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin star in ‘Only Murders in the Building’. Picture: denofgeek.com I would never have expected that a comedy starring Selena Gomez with Steve Martin and Martin Short, would be a hit, but here we are.

The Disney star is holding her own with the comedy legends in the dramatic comedy about Upper West Side neighbours Charles, Oliver and Mabel, who are obsessed with true crime. That is, until they find themselves caught up in a crime that happens in their building. The show has been renewed for a second season that will stream in June. ‘Pam & Tommy’

Sebastian Stan and Lily James in a scene from ‘Pam & Tommy’, a mini-series about the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal. Picture: Fangirlish.com Before there was Kim Kardashian and Ray J, there was Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The mini-series is based on the Rolling Stone article “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World's Most Infamous Sex Tape” by Amanda Chicago Lewis, which told the story of how their honeymoon sex tape was stolen and leaked to the public. The series stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters. There have been a lot of rumblings from people saying that the show is as bad as the men who stole the sex tape and distributed it.