Disney+ subscriptions now available in SA

South Africans can now subscribe to the new streaming platform, Disney+ before its official launch date on May 18. The paid platform will house the much-anticipated reality series, “The Kardashians” as well as other shows like Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett”, “The Mandalorian”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight”, among other shows.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s “Luca”, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto”, which tells the tale of an extraordinary family called the Madrigals and Academy Award-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”. The platform allows streamers to watch movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Subscribers will pay R119 per month for the service or a special launch price of R950 for the first 12 months.