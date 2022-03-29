Disney+ to launch in Mzansi in May

South African pricing has also been announced at R119 per month, or R1 190 for an annual subscription.

With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau.

In addition, the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight”, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, which sees a mild-mannered gift-shop employee becoming plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, as well as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, will also be available at launch.