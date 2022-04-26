Disney+ will be available to DStv subscribers in SA

The MultiChoice Group has just made it easier for its subscribers to get in on the Disney+ action by offering streaming service to its subscribers. Disney+ launches in South Africa on 18 May 2022 and will be available to local DStv subscribers, via the Explora Ultra decoder, on the same day.

This is welcome news for fans of the Kardashians, wanting to tune into their favourite reality TV family. With Disney+, DStv subscribers will have access to shows like “The Kardashians”, the critically-acclaimed “The Book of Boba Fett”, “The Mandalorian” and plenty more. The move by MultiChoice is to enhance the customer viewing experience by bringing them the best in local and international content.

“In line with our business objective of leveraging scale and enhancing our ecosystem, we are focused on making sure that all our customers can enjoy their favourite shows and movies anywhere, anytime, on our world-class platforms,” said Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO. Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for some of the world’s most loved stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as general entertainment content brand Star, featuring the latest from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more. “This is yet another exciting milestone in our long-term relationship with MultiChoice Africa.

