Disney's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series will begin filming next month
Disney Plus' upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series is set to begin production next month, with Ewan McGregor in the titular role.
The “Star Wars” spin-off event series – which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master – will begin filming in April ahead of its upcoming release on Disney Plus, it has been announced.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be set 10 years after the dramatic events of the third “Star Wars” movie, 2006’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, in which the Jedi Master faced his greatest defeat at the hands of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker, who had turned to the dark side and become the infamous Darth Vader.
Ewan, who played Kenobi in the three prequel movies, will be joined by Hayden Christensen as the evil Sith Lord, who is also reprising the role he held in the main film series.
Also joining the cast of the series are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.
For Joel and Bonnie, the casting will see them return to their previously held roles as Owen and Beru Lars, who are the adoptive parents of Anakin’s son, Luke Skywalker.
It was previously announced Indira Varma would also take part in the series in an as-yet unknown role, which comes after her success as Ellaria Sand on ‘Game of Thrones’.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed two critically acclaimed episodes of “The Mandalorian”.
The event series is executive-produced by Deborah, Ewan, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and writer Joby Harold, whilst Carmen Cuba is on board as the casting director.
As of the time of writing, the series does not have a release date, but will air exclusively on Disney Plus.