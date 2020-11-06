Durban's 'Aunty Shamilla' and Devi Sankaree Govender pair up in comedy skit

Award winning comedian, Preven “Prev” Reddy known for his stage persona “Aunty Shamilla” has paired up with Devi Sankaree Govender in what promises to be another hilarious video. The teaser video is set to drop on Prev’s Facebook and Instagram pages and the complete video will be premiering on YouTube from 5pm on Friday, November 6. “I'm so excited because Devi has been my idol for years so when we finally got to do this video, it was the most exciting thing on the planet because I didn’t think it would happen,” said Prev. He said Govender’s team reached out to him to be on her e.tv and eNCA show titled “Devi” and instantly he thought “here’s my chance to do a video”. “Growing up I had a few idols in SA and that was Devi, Sureshnie Rider and Krijay Govender purely because my parents were big fans of them and for me it was about seeing people who were like me in the entertainment industry.

“At that time there weren’t a lot of Indian people in the mainstream entertainment industry, not anyone that I can remember.

“So as I got older and started to understand Carte Blanche and what it was about, to see how strong, confident and strict Devi was, was so great.

“She was someone who knew who she was and what she wanted to do and didn’t let people stand in her way. It was admirable,” said Prev.

The video will be released in two parts. The first on YouTube and then the next on Devi’s show.

“We are releasing it in two parts. My video will be released tonight and then the second part will be on Tuesday, November 10, when her show airs. My video is me interviewing her, and her video is of her interviewing Aunty Shamilla.

“My video is basically me sitting Devi down, because that’s what the fans have wanted forever, is to see Devi and Aunty Shamilla in conversation, but Aunty Shamilla being Aunty Shamilla, sits Devi down to give her some pointers and tips on how she can improve the “Devi” show, because in her eyes it’s great but far from perfect.

“Aunty Shamilla gives her tips like she should stop wearing heels and instead wear takkies, she needs to be more firm, she needs to wear more dark colours,” said Prev.

He said the interview is sort of like an interview one would see on the “Devi” show, Carte Blanche or 3rd Degree with Debora Patta.

“It looks like an episode of ’The Shamilla Show’ where she is interviewing Devi. I think people are going to enjoy it because it shows Devi in a different light.

“And this time she is scared of Aunty Shamilla. I’m super excited to see it. It is going to be funny, I hope”, he said.

Catch the video at 5pm on Friday, November 6 on YouTube.