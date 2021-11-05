‘Dynasty’ reboot is devilishly fun albeit clichéd

Reboots, including those spin-offs of successful franchises, have become money spinners for TV networks and streaming platforms. Of course, for those that grew up on the hit shows of the ‘80s and ‘90s, revisiting those nostalgic feelings is an opportunity that is difficult to pass up.

Sadly, while some offerings matched the success of the original, others fell short when it came to delivering on the script, cast and/or direction. To date, I can honestly say I’ve loved the remakes of “Magnum P.I.”, “MacGyver”, “Dallas”, “Hawaii Five-0“ and “Beverly Hills 90210“. But I found Knight Rider, Melrose Place and Walker Texas Ranger terribly disappointing.

And while Showmax fans are enjoying “Chucky”, other viewers are now chomping at the bit for the reboots of “Sex and the City”, “Frasier”, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “Doogie Howser M.D.”, “Gossip Girl”, “True Blood” and, of course, “Dexter“. But until then, give “Dynasty” on Netflix a try. The fourth season of the reboot recently dropped. Now I get that the obsession with soaps, which piqued in the ‘80s and ‘90s, has dwindled since as hordes of viewers have since gravitated towards telenovelas and reality TV offerings.

Heck, I am no different. I’ve done the same. But I will admit to growing up completely absorbed in the shenanigans of the characters on long-running soapies like “Capitol”, “Santa Barbara”, “Loving”, “Days of our Lives”, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “The Young and the Restless”, “Generations”, “Isidingo” and “Egoli”. Back then, there was a clear distinction between the good guys and the villains, and, of course, we were all rooting for the former to survive the backstabbing and subterfuge of their arch-rivals.

And, while we did not openly say so, we revelled in the melodrama of all the bed-hopping and shameless power trips. Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby. Picture: Supplied When I stumbled across “Dynasty”, I had to watch it. And, boy oh boy, did it reel me in.

The casting works brilliantly, too. I love that they modernised it and ensured it ticked the boxes when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Grant Show plays suave oil baron billionaire Blake Carrington, Elizabeth Gillies is his business-savvy daughter, Fallon, while Sam Underwood is his eldest son Adam. Other characters include Robert Christopher Riley as former chauffeur turned business mogul Michael Culhane, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, a good-hearted tech billionaire who also happens to be Blake’s nephew. Did I mention he was also married to Blake’s ex, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix)?

Wakeema Hollis plays Monica Colby, Blake’s down-on-her-luck half-sister and Jeff’s mother. Rafael de la Fuente, as Sam “Sammy Jo” Jones, went from Cristal’s free loading gay nephew to a successful hotelier. Despite first impressions in season one, he has grown into one of the most likeable characters. Alan Dale plays Blake’s right hand, Joseph Anders, while Maddison Brown plays Kirby (Anders’s daughter) as well as Adam’s girlfriend, much to the chagrin of Alexis, of course.

Dating the help isn’t exactly what she had in mind for her son, who is eyeing a promotion at the hospital. In season four, the family empire is on the brink of financial ruin. And Alexis and Jeff help the situation along by tightening the screws on Blake, leaving Alexis as the owner of the mansion. Meanwhile, Fallon’s marriage to Liam Ridley (Adam Huber) appears to be jinxed from the start. So when the big day arrives and the family drama proves unbearable, the couple decides to elope.

As much as Fallon tries to fight it, when it comes to business, she is a chip off the old Blake. She’s also relentless when it comes to getting what she wants and is a ball-buster in the boardroom. While Alexis feels like she finally got one over Blake, he proves that blood is thicker than water when he strikes a side deal with Monica, who holds the underground mineral rights to the family property.

Blake is also determined to win Cristal back and isn’t beneath sabotaging her blossoming romance with Father Caleb Collins (Will Traval). And just as the sweet and caring Sam seems to have finally gotten his love life on track, his sexy-as-hell ex returns wanting to rekindle their romance. Talk about a dilemma. “Dynasty” has given its popular characters a bit more depth and intrigue.

And I’m not going to lie: I love that Fallon is at the helm calling the shots. She is my favourite character, and Gillies is a firecracker in the role. Aside from that remarkable wardrobe, she truly is a first-rate actress and singer.