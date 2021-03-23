Emerald Fennell will write the upcoming 'Zatanna' movie

Emerald Fennell is set to write the upcoming DC Comics movie “Zatanna”, which is being developed by Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

The 35-year-old director and actress has signed up to write the script for the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, which is being developed by Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

The movie will be the first appearance for the titular superhero in a DCEU movie, and the character – who is a magician and considered one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC universe – is best known in the franchise for her involvement with the Justice League, which includes heroes such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman.

Zatanna was previously played by Serinda Swan in the later seasons of the CW series “Smallville”, but the role in the upcoming movie has not yet been cast.

The new movie will mark the second female DC hero to headline her own movies in the wider franchise, after “Wonder Woman” and its sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984”.