Enhle Mbali stars in the Showmax original 'Uhambo'

Enhle Mbali brings her A-game in her latest movie offering, "Uhambo". The supernatural Showmax Original tells the story of Vusi Sibanyoni (Siphiwe Mtshali), a laid back taxi driver with a beautiful wife and a roving eye, who does not believe that cheating on his wife is wrong, he just feels it is part and parcel of being a man. Unfortunately, he learns his lesson the hard way when a lover’s husband kills him. The only problem? Vusi does not yet realize that he is dead. Vusi’s only ally is Zweli (Thato Moeng) a nyaope (Whoonga) addict who takes the drug to avoid seeing ghosts. Vusi attempts to seek forgiveness from his living wife, Zoleka, played by Mbali.

"Zoleka is a young professional with ambitions of climbing higher on the corporate ladder. She and her husband Vusi are in the process of buying in the house when he dies at the hands of his lovers husband. Caught in the grief of losing her husband and his betrayal. She tries to figure everything out," said Mbali about her role.

Upon reading the script, Mbali knew that she wanted to be apart of the movie.

"I really respect the entrepreneurship journey and the I know what it’s like to be a freshman in the industry. The producers approached me with so much passion and vigor about the film. Upon reading the script I knew immediately that i would like to contribute and be part of this production. There are key themes that run through the movie such as love and betrayal, life and death and duty," she said.

She said she prepared for the movie by watching peoples' situations.

"I watch people and I learn through their situations. I had to feel Zolekas emotions so I imagine myself in that position. Also, I watched several films which followed a similar theme. I also try to find similarities in all the characters I portray, ultimately we all, at some point in our lives will experience similar situations, it’s the natural order of life,"said Mbali.

Mbali's wish for the movie is that South Africans tune in.

"I hope the producers grow in their craft and that South Africans tune into showmax to watch the picture. We should support local talent and grow the local film industry. If we watched more local productions more and more jobs would be created,"she said.

The movie also stars Nat Ramabulani, Thato Moeng, Xolani Nhlapho, Ntshepiseng Montshiwa and Sipho Manzini.

* Catch "Uhambo" on Showmax.