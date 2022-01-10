’Euphoria’ season 2 set to premiere on Showmax

One of the most anticipated shows for 2022, “Euphoria” is back with season 2 after two years, and judging from the trailer, it’s going to keep fans on the edge of their seats with more drama, striking music, visuals, controversy and drugs than the first. Episode one is streaming on Showmax, and new episodes will be added weekly.

It follows a group of high school learners as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. Sam Levinson’s hit series stars Zendaya as Rue, a teenage drug addict trying to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. Zendaya Among the supporting cast is trans superstar Hunter Schafer as Jules, Sydney Sweeney, Algee Smith, Storm Reid, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Austin Abrams, Maude Apatow and Eric Dane.

Speaking on the Euphoria Youtube channel, Zendaya said: “We’re back. It’s been a very, very long time. But I think that long time was good for ”Euphoria“. It allowed us to develop a sense of evolution for the show.” She said the first season had meant a lot emotionally to many people, so there was pressure to live up to that in the second season. “Going back into season 2, everything felt like it needed to evolve and grow. Sam did a beautiful job at finding a distinct visual difference,” said Zendaya.

Sam Levinson said his biggest fear was going back and doing the same thing as season 1. “Despite how popular the look of ’Euphoria’ was, I wanted to create something that still had the heart and soul of ’Euphoria’, but it look differently and feels different,” he said. He said his hope for the audience was that they loved the characters despite their faults and flaws.