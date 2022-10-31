Evan Peters stayed in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for months’

The actor has opened up about playing the multiple murderer in Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, revealing he “brought in a lot of darkness and negativity” and used physical props such as weights tied to his wrists and lifts in his shoes to perfect Dahmer’s movements.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy, who admitted his lead actor completely threw himself into the demanding role, saying “[Peters] basically stayed in this character, as difficult as it was, for months.”

Speaking during a Netflix panel discussion over the weekend, Peters added: “Doing the role, I wanted to give it 120% the whole way through, so I brought in a lot of darkness and negativity.”

The actor added of his process: “He [Dahmer] has a very straight back. He doesn’t move his arms when he walks, so I put weights on my arms to see what that felt like. I wore the character shoes with lifts in them, his jeans, his glasses, I had a cigarette in my hand at all times.