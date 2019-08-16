Ewan McGregor. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new "Star Wars" TV series. The 48-year-old actor starred as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Master in the three prequel films; "The Phantom Menace", "Attack of the Clones", and "Revenge of the Sith" and it looks like he may be about to get his lightsaber back out again - 14 years after it was put into retirement - as Disney are planning to release a new instalment for its Disney+ on-demand channel.

Not much is known about the exciting project, but it's believed bosses will release details about it - including the title of the TV series - as early next week, according to Deadline.

The news that McGregor has reportedly signed a contract to revisit his role will no doubt go down well with fans as they have been eagerly waiting for his comeback as Obi-Wan since Disney bought the rights to Lucasfilm in 2013.

The sale sparked speculation that there would be a standalone film based on the legendary Jedi Master but those plans were scuppered when "Solo: A Star Wars Story" flopped at the box office.

Although it's yet to be confirmed that McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan, he's previously said he would jump at the chance to return and pick up from episode three.

He said: "I would totally do it, of course. There's no plans as such to do it, as far as I know. I've been asked this question for years and years. I'd be happy to do it. There must be a good story to tell as they're doing spin-offs - there's likely to be a good Obi-Wan between me and Alec Guinness. I've answered 'yes' so many times it looks like I'm touting for work!"

This will be McGregor's first project since November when he took some time off to be with his family.

He said recently: "I haven't worked since making this film last November. I just took this time off. I needed to, and I wanted to. I'm about to start something in September, and I look back now and think, 'What have I done?' And I've done nothing really! But I've been really busy doing nothing!

"In actual fact, it's been brilliant having this time off. I've spent a lot of time with my kids, [and also] doing things that I like to do like riding my old bike and tinkering with old cars ... Things that I felt like I wasn't having any time to do and not really having a great deal of time."