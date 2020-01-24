Ewan McGregor has confirmed his Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been delayed so more work can be done on the scripts.
The 48-year-old actor is set to reprise his 'Star Wars' role for a new Disney+ series but fans were given cause for concern last week when it was rumoured the project had been axed, but Collider reported on Thursday it had just been put on hold, with crews sent home from London's Pinewood Studios where they had been preparing for filming.
Responding to the speculation, Ewan confirmed the delay but insisted there was no cause for concern.
He told "Entertainment Tonight": "The scripts are really, really good. They want to make them better. And they just slid the production to shooting next year.
"So it's not as dramatic as it sounds. I just got here tonight, and it's like, oh my god look at all this stuff! It's not that dramatic. I think we have the same-- We're airing on the same day and all that stuff."