EXCLUSIVE: Universal+ streaming service to launch in Africa this October

When Covid-19 struck in March 2020, placing everyone around the globe in some sort of hard lockdown, viewers turned to their favourite streaming platforms, which provided an escape from boredom and, at the same time, a distraction from the pervading anxiety. At the time, Netflix was the leading option and its K-dramas were second to none. Of course, in SA, it wasn’t the only option.

We have Showmax, AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, BritBox and Disney+, among a plethora of options, depending on one's budget. Now the streaming market is about to receive a new contender with Universal+ set to launch this October and will be available to DStv subscribers across Sub-Sarahran African. The new streaming platform includes movies and series from Universal TV, E!, DreamWorks, Studio Universal as well as Telemundo.

Universal+ has already launched in Spain, Brazil, Latin America, and India, offering binge-worthy box sets alongside new TV shows and movies. Lee Raftery, managing director Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Universal+ with our long-standing partners DStv, giving their customers a brand-new way to enjoy a vastly expanded catalogue of our best content. “From 14 October, the incredible line-up of entertainment available to DStv customers ranges from award-winning original production ‘Celebrity Game Night’ – which shortly goes back into production for a fourth season – to gripping dramas and Hollywood blockbusters.

“And, it’s all at no extra cost to a subscription.” Simon Camerer, chief operating officer at MultiChoice South Africa, added: “As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are always looking to offer top entertainment to our DStv customers, and the addition of Universal+ aims to do just that. “We are excited to bring the best of international content and the widest possible choice of great shows to satisfy all our viewers.”