Fans react to the return of popular Netflix series 'You'

After a blockbuster season two, popular Netflix series “You” returned last week for a third season, sending fans into a meltdown. The psychological thriller television series is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, and was first developed for TV by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble back in 2018.

Ahead of the third season premiere last week, the series was renewed for a fourth season. The series was originally based on a bookstore manager with an extremely obsessive personality that ultimately leads to him becoming a serial killer who is willing to do whatever it takes to remove any obstacles between him and what or who he wants. The new season features fresh additions to the cast: Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold. Over the past three years, the series has been both a critical and commercial success.

On review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, the critical consensus reads: "You pairs thrilling drama with trashy fun to create an addictive social media horror story that works its way under the skin – and stays there." It has consistently been one of Netflix's most watched shows since it premiered in 2018. One tweep, @alyahscott, couldn't get over Marienne, played by actress Tati Gabrielle: "Marienne is just so dreamy #younetflix."