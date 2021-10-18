Fans react to the return of popular Netflix series 'You'
Share this article:
After a blockbuster season two, popular Netflix series “You” returned last week for a third season, sending fans into a meltdown.
The psychological thriller television series is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, and was first developed for TV by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble back in 2018.
Ahead of the third season premiere last week, the series was renewed for a fourth season.
The series was originally based on a bookstore manager with an extremely obsessive personality that ultimately leads to him becoming a serial killer who is willing to do whatever it takes to remove any obstacles between him and what or who he wants.
The new season features fresh additions to the cast: Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold. Over the past three years, the series has been both a critical and commercial success.
On review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, the critical consensus reads: "You pairs thrilling drama with trashy fun to create an addictive social media horror story that works its way under the skin – and stays there."
It has consistently been one of Netflix's most watched shows since it premiered in 2018.
One tweep, @alyahscott, couldn't get over Marienne, played by actress Tati Gabrielle: "Marienne is just so dreamy #younetflix."
marienne is just so dreamy #younetflix pic.twitter.com/IkC8mrV53B— . (@alyahscott) October 16, 2021
@nyaaathreatt quipped: "Therapist: 'you are many things, but you’re not murderers!😁' joe & love: #YouNetflix #YouS3 #YOUSEASON3“
therapist: “you are many things, but you’re not murderers! 😁”— nya (@nyaaathreatt) October 15, 2021
joe & love: #YouNetflix #YouS3 #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/rGe0vsA1X3
"Love quinn is sooo real #YouNetflix," added @evilshags
love quinn is sooo real #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/SZmQbL2tSr— jay (@eviIshags) October 15, 2021
“What a shame she went mad, no one likes a mad woman, you made her like that” #YouNetflix," said @luresofloki
“what a shame she went mad, no one likes a mad woman, you made her like that” #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/9F6xvuE87U— ahmed (@luresofloki) October 17, 2021
@kristiannolle poked fun at the new season's ending: "Joe and Love’s therapist reading that article at the end of the season #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3"
Joe and Love’s therapist reading that article at the end of the season #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/wrBz3LOFVW— kristian mingle (@kristiannoelle) October 16, 2021
"Whenever Joe says, 'Are you flirting with me?' #YouNetflix," tweeted @TheCherrieBerry
Whenever Joe says, "Are you flirting with me?" #younetflix pic.twitter.com/q0XLFn2Mdj— Chris (@thecherrieberry) October 16, 2021
@Footbal82765042 found the season to be quite the emotional roller-coaster: "Me watching the begging of You season 3 vs me watching the ending. #YouNetflix #YouS3 #YOUSEASON3"
Me watching the begging of You season 3 vs me watching the ending. #YouNetflix #YouS3 #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/gNpDOtJEXx— Footballfan23578 (@Footbal82765042) October 15, 2021