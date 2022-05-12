Fans threaten to boycott Brenda Fassie Netflix doccie-film

Known affectionately as MaBrrr by her legion of fans across the world, the late Brenda Fassie is one of South Africa's most iconic artists. Despite her Xhosa name, Nokuzola, meaning "quiet, calm or peace", Fassie was notorious for her bold and, at times, outrageous personality.

She danced with vigour and sang her lungs out on stage. In public, her larger-than-life persona created a rock star mystique that was, and continues to be, rare in SA celebrity culture. Her aura and energy earned her various other nicknames, most notably "Queen of African Pop", the "Madonna of The Townships" and “The Black Madonna”. Fassie's incomparable legacy is set to be celebrated with a new Netflix doccie-film that chronicles her life.

"A new doccie-film about the life of iconic South African artist is said to be coming to the streamer soon. The project is helmed by her long time producer Chicco Twala," reported entertainment journalist @PhilMphela. TV: Brenda Fassie coming to Netflix



The project is helmed by her long time producer Chicco Twala. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/FWaiLlV1qE — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 11, 2022 Twala was the controversial manager and producer whose work shaped her sound. Fassie, who was best know for her hit singles “Weekend Special” and “Vul'indela”, died in 2004 at the age of 39 after allegedly overdosing on cocaine.

She left one child, her and former husband Dumisane Ngubeni's son, Bongani Fassie. Many have expressed on social media that they would boycott the documentary due to Twala's involvement. "A reminder that consuming Brenda Fassie’s iconic work makes Chicco Twala more rich and not Bongani Fassie," posted @NendSudes__.

A reminder that consuming Brenda Fassie’s iconic work makes Chicco Twala more rich and not Bongani Fassie. — Sgaxa Journalist (@NendSudes__) May 11, 2022 "I’m sorry I’m not interested in Netflix’s documentary of Brenda Fassie solely because I know Chicco Twala is going benefit way more than the Fassie family because he owns masters to Brenda’s music," added @moe_suttle. I’m sorry I’m not interested in Netflix’s documentary of Brenda Fassie solely because I know Chicco Twala is going benefit way more than the Fassie family because he owns masters to Brenda’s music. — Moe Suttle (@moe_suttle) May 12, 2022 In 2019, IOL reported on how Bongani had won a lengthy court battle against Twala for the rights to produce the biopic of his mother’s life. At the time, Twala had approached the courts to permanently stop the making of the big screen biopic on Fassie

