Diego Luna says season two of 'Narcos: Mexico' is "really close" to the Mexico he's familiar with.
The 40-year-old actor stars as Miguel Gallardo, the leader of the Guadalajara Cartel, in the hit Netflix series, and Diego has admitted shooting the second season was a real "challenge".
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about the final scene of the season, the actor - who was born in Toluca, Mexico - reflected: "It was a challenge.
"This season starts to get too close to the Mexico I live in, and the Mexico I've been witnessing in my life. It is getting really close."