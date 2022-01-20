FIRST LOOK: ‘Bridgerton’ images from much-anticipated 2nd season have fans giddy with excitement

I think I can safely say that fans have made peace with the fact that Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning for any smouldering scenes as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in season two. Now that outrage has been reduced to an ember of discontent, the hype around the second season has been raised a few notches.

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix Executive produced by Shona Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris van Dusen, who also wears the hats of creator and showrunner, the series is based on the novels by Julia Quinn, which are set during the Regency era when the London ton unleashes high society’s extravagance while also getting tongues wagging with unmistakable snobbery lingering in the air. On Wednesday, Netflix released several new photos, teasing the coming story arcs of different characters. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington with Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix In the new season, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, is looking to find a suitable wife.

His challenge not only lies in his impossible standards but also in his interesting choices when Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. Although he starts courting Edwina, her sister Kate isn’t a fan of his, more so when she learns that true love isn’t one of the tenets he holds dear in a relationship. In trying to foil the union between Lord Anthony and her sister, their tit-for-tat exchanges end up sparking a flame.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma with Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix Of course, this is when things get complicated for all concerned. Meanwhile, the Featheringtons welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton and remain tight-lipped about her deepest secret, which could ruffle the feathers of those close to her. “Bridgerton” ticks many boxes for streamers, which explains its popularity and success. Aside from the romance and scandals, the relationships between families, friends and society are most entertaining.