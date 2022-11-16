FIRST LOOK: ‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower’ pulls out all the stops

“How to Ruin Christmas” is gearing up for the release of its third season, which is all about “the imminent arrival of Beauty (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu’s (Sandile Mahlangu) bundle of joy”. This week, the release date of the fan-favourite Christmas series was announced along with all that fans can expect.

"How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower" premières exclusively on Netflix on December 9. "With Beauty one month away from expecting her first child, the Sellos and Twalas are forced to come together for her baby shower. What is meant to be a fun, harmless day for Beauty turns into an all-out war between Valencia and Dineo," read the synopsis.

"We, the First Lady of Home Affairs, Mrs Valencia Twala and Honourable Minister Vusi Twala – in our esteemed capacity as Mzansi's top political and celebrity couple – will be hosting a grand Royal Affair baby shower to celebrate the imminent arrival of our grandchild. "Born to our son Sibusiso Twala (who graduated top of his class and worked in London) and his wife Beauty."

“The entire affair will be streamed on Netflix on December 9 as ‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower’. You heard it, even Netflix bought the rights to our family’s show-stopper event! This puts us firmly in the club of a handful of famous people such as our friends the Obamas, who have a storytelling tender with the world’s best streaming service.

We have enlisted the help of South Africa's top party planners, caterers, designers and a flock of South Africa's influencers to bring to life our vision for the baby shower. "My baby is having a baby and you don't want to miss this," says I, the First Lady of Home Affairs, Mrs Valencia Twala. My husband, Honourable Minister Twala, says: "As a man of the people, I am honoured to welcome you all to watch this momentous occasion. I don't want to give too much away, but I hear several heads of states are clearing their diaries."