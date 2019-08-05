Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson in "Top Boy". Picture: Netflix

The original series aired on broadcast in the UK before its end in 2013; both seasons are now globally available on Netflix. The next chapter, consisting of ten all-new episodes, is created and written by Ronan Bennett. Daniel West is also a writer. The series is executive produced by the original creative team -- Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind (for Cowboy Films), Ronan Bennett (for Easter Partisan) and Yann Demange.

The new installment is executive produced by multi-faceted entertainer and producer Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur, along with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Netflix's "Top Boy" reboot character introductions. Video: Netflix

The new episodes pick up as Dushane (Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end.

Awaiting them both is Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

"Top Boy" is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men), Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods), Aneil Karia (Pure) and Brady Hood (Endeavour). The series features original music by Brian Eno and additional music by Michael 'Mikey J' Asante. Yvonne Ismeme Izabedo is also a Producer on the series.

New episodes of "Top Boy" will debut on Netflix in Autumn 2019.



