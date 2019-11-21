FIRST LOOK: Pearl Thusi in Africa's first Netflix original series 'Queen Sono'









Pearl Thusi in "Queen Sono". Picture: Netflix The action-packed series follows Queen Sono (Pearl Thusi), a highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens.

While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life and uncovering the truth about her mother’s past.

"Queen Sono" was produced and shot by an all-local crew and will feature an all-local cast including Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who has taken a different path.





Sechaba Morojele plays Dr. Sid, director of the SOG, with Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, and Rob Van Vuuren, playing agents on his team.





Pearl Thusi and Vuyo Dabula in "Queen Sono". Picture: Netflix

Kate Liquorish plays Ekaterina, heiress of an oligarch family with ulterior motives. Khathu Ramabulana plays Queen’s childhood friend, William, now in a relationship with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s character, Nova. Abigail Kubeka plays Mazet, Queen's beloved Gogo, who has always supported Queen - no matter the trouble she gets herself into.





"Queen Sono" was in production for over eight weeks and was shot in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya and Zanzibar.





Pearl Thusi in "Queen Sono". Picture: Netflix

Viewers can expect diverse languages throughout the series, including English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Russian and French.





Last year, IOL Entertainment broke the news about "Queen Sono" as the first Netflix original in Africa and had the opportunity to chat with Erik Barmack and Kelly Luegenbiehl, the team responsible for Netflix's international originals, about the upcoming show and their plans to produce more Afrocentric content.





Pearl Thusi in "Queen Sono". Picture: Netflix

Kelly, Netflix's Vice President of International Originals for Europe and Africa, revealed that they are excited to collaborate with Kagiso and Pearl. "We love the team behind the show, [and] we're passionate about coming in and doing something that feels fresh and different. It's really exciting for us," she said.





"Their point of view and creating a strong female character was really something that also really drew us to it.





"It [Queen Sono] will also have dramatic elements, a bit of humour and be very character driven. There's a lot of love and passion that they're putting into this project that we're excited to bring to the screen."



