FIRST LOOK: 'Sanditon' images from much-anticipated 2nd season

This May, Regency-era drama series “Sanditon” season 2 will take viewers back to the seaside when the show premieres on BritBox. The hugely popular period drama, based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, left fans calling for more with the first season’s heart-wrenching finale.

It proved to be such a hit that “Sanditon“ was renewed for two more seasons. Rose Williams. Picture: James Pardon. Following in the footsteps of Netflix’s “Bridgerton“, ”Sanditon“ follows the lives and loves of the town’s inhabitants, with romance, humour and plenty of plot twists and turns. Fans who have fallen hard for the charms of feisty Charlotte Heywood played by Rose Williams, will be thrilled to see the high-spirited, independent-minded heroine return with her attracting the attention of not one, but two new suitors.

Rose Williams and Tom Weston-Jones. Picture: Joss Barratt. Joining Charlotte this season is her starry-eyed younger sister Alison, played by Rosie Graham. Lead actor, Theo James played by Sidney Parker will not be returning in season 2, instead, there'll be a host of new characters set to keep one entertained. Actor Tom Weston-Jones plays military leader Colonel Francis Lennox while the wealthy but reclusive guardian Alexander Colbourne will be played by Ben Lloyd-Hughes and the enigmatic artist Charles Lockhart by Alexander Vlahos.

Captain Carter, Colonel Lennox and Captain Fraser Picture: Joss Barratt Set nine months after season 1, against the backdrop of beautiful coastal vistas, further adventures also lie in store for rebellious Miss Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), who is keen to forge her own path in life. The new season also sees the return of other familiar faces such as Lady Denham (Anne Reid), Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) and Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield). Kris Marshall as Tom Parker, Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker, Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker, Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood and Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood. Picture: Joss Barratt. Andrew Davies, who originally created and led the series, will return to write several episodes and executive produce the drama.

