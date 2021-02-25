'Frasier' revival confirmed with Kelsey Grammer returning

“Frasier” is returning for a revival series with Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane. The 66-year-old actor - who first played Dr. Frasier Crane in 1984 as Diane Chambers' love interest on “Cheers” before landing his own spin-off show - will be back as the psychologist for the upcoming revival on streaming service Paramount+. He said in a statement: "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane." David Stapf - President of CBS Studios - added: "'Frasier' is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling.

"There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey."

Back in 2019 - before Paramount+ got on board - Kelsey teased plans for a reboot, with a change of city and a look at how the character has changed over the years.

He said: "We'll see how people respond to it because it's not going to be the same place, it's not going to be Seattle.

"It's not going to be the same Frasier — it's going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that'll be something people like watching. But I think it'll be funny."

And at the time he noted the team even had a good idea about what direction they'll take things in.

He added: "We've got it hatched. We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go."

After “Cheers”, Kelsey went on to star in spin-off “Frasier” from 1993 to 2004 across 11 seasons.

The show has been recognised with 37 Emmys, while the actor himself won four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performances.